I2C Extend Click is a compact add-on board for applications that require extending the I2C communication bus over a long distance. This board features the LTC4331 - an I2C slave device extender over a rugged differential link, from Analog Devices. It is a point-to-point SMBus compatible I2C slave device extender, designed for operation in high noise industrial environments while supporting Up to 1MHz serial clock, ±40kV ESD protection on link pins, selectable link baud rates and many more.

All these features make I2C Extend Click an excellent choice for various applications that require extending the I2C bus over a long distance, such as sensor installation, industrial control, lighting system control, sound system control, and more.

For more information about the I2C Extend Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe