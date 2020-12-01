I2C Extend 2 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for I2C communication bus extension. This board features the PCA9615, a 2-channel multipoint differential I2C bus buffer with hot-swap logic from NXP Semiconductors. The PCA9615 converts the two default I2C signals into four differential signals, two for SCL and two for SDA. The differential signals allow the I2C signals to reach distances of up to 3m while maintaining their signal integrity sent over an Ethernet cable through the onboard RJ-45 connector.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications that require extending the I2C bus over a long distance, such as commercial lighting and industrial control, control of power supplies in a high noise environment, and more.

For more information about I2C Extend 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe