I2C 1-Wire 2 Click - advanced 1-Wire master with EEPROM memory

Enhance industrial device communication with the DS2485-powered I2C 1-Wire 2 Click board™

I2C 1-Wire 2 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies communication between I2C master devices and 1-Wire slave devices in industrial settings. This board features the DS2485, an advanced 1-Wire master with memory from Analog Devices and bridges the gap between these two popular protocols, making complex communication protocols easy to manage.

KEY FEATURES:

Protocol bridging: Convert I2C master interfaces to communicate with 1-Wire slave devices.

Convert I2C master interfaces to communicate with 1-Wire slave devices. Speed versatility: Supports both standard and overdrive 1-Wire communication speeds, ensuring compatibility with various devices and optimizing data transfer based on your application's needs.

Supports both standard and overdrive 1-Wire communication speeds, ensuring compatibility with various devices and optimizing data transfer based on your application's needs. Signal control: Adjustable internal timers for 1-Wire signal management.

Adjustable internal timers for 1-Wire signal management. Adaptable power configuration: Flexible 1-Wire line pull-up options, providing optimal power delivery for diverse applications.

Flexible 1-Wire line pull-up options, providing optimal power delivery for diverse applications. Enhanced functionality with onboard memory: The integrated 0.75Kb EEPROM offers user-programmable memory, enabling you to store custom data or configuration settings.

The integrated 0.75Kb EEPROM offers user-programmable memory, enabling you to store custom data or configuration settings. Independent GPIO control: Independently operated GPIO pin providing additional functionality for interfacing with other devices or sensors in your project.

APPLICATIONS:

Simplify data collection and communication between industrial sensors and tools with the 1-Wire protocol.

with the 1-Wire protocol. Establish communication with single-use consumables equipped with 1-Wire interfaces, streamlining data exchange for monitoring or identification purposes.

equipped with 1-Wire interfaces, streamlining data exchange for monitoring or identification purposes. Identify and manage printer cartridges with 1-Wire technology.



EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about I2C 1-Wire 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

