Hz to V 2 click - convert input frequency to DC voltage output

Today we're presenting you Hz to V 2 click board. This board is ideal for various frequency to voltage applications: in instrumentation, industrial, and automation markets. It is well suited for use in A/D conversion, long-term integration, frequency to voltage conversion, RPM measurement, capacitance measurement, and similar applications which can benefit from an accurate and reliable frequency to voltage conversion.

The main component of Hz to V 2 click is the VFC32KU, a voltage-to-frequency and frequency-to-voltage converter from Texas Instruments. It accepts a signal with the frequency within a range between 200Hz and 120kHz on the input and generates DC voltage with the level corresponding to the input frequency, ranging from 0V to 10V, with a highly linear response.

An onboard high-precision OFFSET potentiometer is used to fine-tune the output of the Click board™. It can be calibrated by using the offset potentiometer, by introducing a signal of a known frequency to either FEXT input terminal or the PWM input pin.

For more detailed information please visit Hz to V 2 click board page.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika





