Hz to V 2 click - convert input frequency to DC voltage output

Hz to V 2 click board.
The main component of Hz to V 2 click is the VFC32KU, a voltage-to-frequency and frequency-to-voltage converter from Texas Instruments. It accepts a signal with the frequency within a range between 200Hz and 120kHz on the input and generates DC voltage with the level corresponding to the input frequency, ranging from 0V to 10V, with a highly linear response.
An onboard high-precision OFFSET potentiometer is used to fine-tune the output of the Click board™. It can be calibrated by using the offset potentiometer, by introducing a signal of a known frequency to either FEXT input terminal or the PWM input pin.
