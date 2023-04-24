HW Monitor Click is a compact add-on board used to monitor and regulate the performance of various hardware components within an embedded system. This board features the LM96080, an I2C-configurable system hardware monitor from Texas Instruments that contains a 10-bit delta-sigma ADC capable of measuring seven positive voltages and local temperature. The LM96080 also has two programmable fan speed monitoring inputs besides other hardware monitoring functions like chassis intrusion detection, additional external interrupt input, master reset for external purposes, as well as a sequencer that performs watchdog window comparisons of all measured values.

This Click board™ is suitable for system thermal and hardware monitoring for various servers, electronic test equipment and instrumentation, communications infrastructure, consumer electronics, and more.

For more information, visit the HW Monitor Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

