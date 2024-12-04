HW Monitor 3 Click featuring a six-channel window voltage supervisor IC

Monitor multiple voltage levels with high accuracy using the TPS389006

HW Monitor 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise voltage monitoring and supervision in critical systems. Featuring the TPS389006, a six-channel window voltage supervisor IC from Texas Instruments, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:



SIL-3 safety compliance: Meets stringent safety standards for critical applications

Meets stringent safety standards for critical applications High accuracy: Offers ±6mV accuracy for precise voltage measurements

Offers ±6mV accuracy for precise voltage measurements I2C programmability: Allows for flexible configuration and monitoring

Allows for flexible configuration and monitoring Built-in CRC error checking: Ensures data integrity and reliability

Ensures data integrity and reliability Sequence logging: Records voltage events for analysis and troubleshooting

Records voltage events for analysis and troubleshooting Integrated ADC: Provides real-time voltage readings

Provides real-time voltage readings Undervoltage Lockout (UVLO): Protects the system from low-voltage conditions

Protects the system from low-voltage conditions Remote sensing: Enables accurate voltage measurement on high-current rails

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor critical voltage levels in medical equipment

equipment Ensure reliable power supply for robotic systems

systems Monitor voltage levels in server power supplies

supplies Monitor voltage levels for motor control and protection

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about HW Monitor 3 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE