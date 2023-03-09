HVAC Click Giveaway at EW 2023

Like every year, we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2023, from 14th to 16th March in Hall 3 - Booth 531. We have prepared 60 HVAC Click boards™ to give away during the EW 2023! To enter the giveaway, visit us at our booth every day at 12.00 and play a fun game we have prepared for you.



HVAC Click is a compact add-on board containing Sensirion’s next-generation miniature CO2 sensor - SCD41. Beside the SCD41, a carbon dioxide sensor built on the photoacoustic sensing principle, this Click board™ features an additional connector for the SPS30 particulate matter sensor. The combination of these two sensors is suitable for indoor air quality applications by enabling smart ventilation systems to regulate ventilation in the most energy-efficient and human-friendly way, maintaining low CO2 concentrations for a healthy and productive environment.t.



We are thrilled to announce that a team of experts from our great partner and sponsor, Sensirion, will be present at the MIKROE booth for a detailed joint Q&A Session on Wednesday, March 15th from 14.00 - 15.00. MIKROE has collaborated closely with Sensirion on many projects to offer you a broad portfolio of Click board™ products, which help you reduce development efforts and accelerate time to market.

During the mentioned period, you will have a chance to learn more about the MIKROE ecosystem and how Sensirion products can be used to develop various environmental applications. You will also have the opportunity to be the first to know about upcoming Sensirion products in the Click board™ form factor.



If you are attending the EW 2023, we invite you to visit our booth, meet the team, and take advantage of this amazing opportunity. We look forward to seeing you there!

Your MIKROE