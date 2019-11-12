The project we are talking about is titled How to Implement Touch on a PIC® Microcontroller, created by Microchip Technology.

The project is based around the DC Motor 8 click which can drive simple DC motors with brushes, providing them with a significant amount of current and voltage up to 40V.

The aim of the example is to show how to use the MTouchTM library inside of the MPLAB® Code Configurator. With this library, you can quickly add touch buttons, sliders, and other touch surfaces to your project.

To see the project in question in full detail, please take a look at the video below:

For more information about the DC Motor 8 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe