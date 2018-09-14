Mikroelektronika internship story of a Cambridge's engineering student

Today we would like to present Katarina Cimesa. A Serbian girl who just finished 1 st year of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. A couple of years ago, as a student of Belgrade Mathematical Gymnasium, she became interested in electronics. We called her to our offices after her internship was over, in order to conduct an interview and show you a great project she finished while being our intern. This is how the interview went:

Mikroe : Hello Katarina, can you please tell us how you found out about Mikroelektronika?

Katarina: Mikroelektronika is a very known company in Serbia, so I just visited your website and decided to apply for the internship program since there were no requirements for prior knowledge or experience. I was very excited to learn something new, so I took my chances and applied.

Mikroe : How were you satisfied with the internship program?

Katarina: I was very satisfied with it and it was a very valuable experience for me. My mentor was very helpful. He took time to explain everything to me and he was at my disposal whenever I needed it. Also, all the equipment that was available to interns helped me find out all the things that you can choose between. I wasn’t aware of a wide variety of products Mikroelektronika offers at the beginning. Also, as a student you usually have limited funds, so access to all these products and software were of a great help.

Mikroe : What was your project about?

Katarina: My mentor, Milos Vidojevic, was very helpful in helping me find a suitable project. Based on my prior knowledge from school, I I made a basic thermal camera. This was a very interesting project that fit very nicely into the three weeks I spent here. My project had elements of both hardware and firmware engineering. The main thing was to connect the IR grid sensor which records numerical values of temperature in its surrounding to Mikromedia Plus for STM32. The first bit was to connect those two, the second bit was image processing (sharpening the raw image) so it can be used for thermal imaging, human detection etc.

Mikroe : Would you recommend Mikroelektronika to other students at your school for an internship?

Katarina: I would recommend Mikroelektronika to both students in Serbia from my gymnasium, and to the students in the UK, why not. Mikroelektronika already collaborates with France, with Germany. Why should the UK be an exception? It would be very nice for international students to see the company we have here in Serbia. Mikroelektronika's way of doing business is at the high level which is very unique in our region, so I’m definitely telling my friends.

Mikroe : Do you have any other thoughts to share with us?

Katarina: You should always keep your mind open. I would recommend everyone to come to Mikroelektronika, because here you’ll have the opportunity to get familiar with hardware, software, firmware etc. You should definitely go through everything because you will never know what you like the most.

We would like to thank Katarina for taking time to talk with us and share her experience.



At the following link, you will be able to check out Katarina’s complete project and her code as well.

