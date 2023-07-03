HOD CAP Click is a compact add-on board that adds a smart sensing solution to your application. This board features the AS8579, a capacitive sensor from ams OSRAM. The sensor features I/Q signal demodulation, parasitic influences from cable, and PCB protection. It has ten sense outputs, five of which come with sensing line filter circuits. This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of autonomous driving applications such as hands-on steering wheel detection and detection of any human presence inside a vehicle or outside of the vehicle, e.g., for automatic trunk opener and more.

For more information about HOD CAP Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1400+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE