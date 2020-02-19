Heater Click is useful tool for some projects and products that require some kind of heating.

It is used whether to prevent electronics from becoming too cold, to help control humidity, to heat up a substance, or even to prevent one material from sticking to another. Exact PCB temperature can be set and controlled using the TMP235, an on board temperature sensor from Texas Instruments.

This Click board™ is ideal for seed germination, 3D printer heated beds, humidity control, loads, and heater reference.

For more information about the Heater Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe