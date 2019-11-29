The Heart Rate 9 click is a Click board™ which features the PIC16F1779, a 8-bit MCU and SFH 7060 heart rate and pulse oximetry monitoring sensor.

This Click board™ employs a very sensitive analog front-end IC with high dynamic range, which ensures accurate and reliable readings. It can be used to develop applications based on heart rate monitoring, pulse oximetry measurements, calorie expenditure, and similar health-related applications.

For more information about the Heart Rate 9 click, please visit the product page.

