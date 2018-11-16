Heart Rate 8 click – a biosensor for heart rate measurement

Slightly different from Heart Rate 6, our new optical biosensor Click board™ Heart Rate 8 features the BH1792GLC sensor made by ROHM. This Click board™ is designed for heart-rate monitoring (HRM), and it employs a specialized sensor that incorporates two LED drivers and photo-sensing elements which are the most sensitive to green light. Heart rate 8 is equipped with two green LEDs, as green light is the most commonly used to measure the dilatation of the blood vessels. Heart Rate 8 click a perfect solution for development of various wearable health-related devices, tablets, smart phones, and similar applications.

It comes in the package which also includes the mikroSDK™ software and a library with all the functions. The Click board™ comes as a fully tested and approved prototype, making it a reliable device ready to use on the development board.

What is Heart Rate Monitoring or HRM

While the blood passes through the capillary blood vessels, they expand and dilate. While doing so, their light reflectance index changes accordingly. This is the basis of the so-called ‘photo-plethysmogram’ (PPM), a method used for the volumetric measurement of an organ, or in this case – the blood vessels. The heart rate signal is calculated according to the changes of the reflected green light, sensed by the PD element. The Heart Rate 7 click can provide the HRM readings by simply placing the index finger over the optical sensor.

