Heart rate 6 click – an optical biosensor for heart rate measurement.

We’ve just enriched our line of biosensor click boards with Heart rate 6 click.

Heart rate 6 click is an optical biosensor Click board™ designed for heart-rate monitoring (HRM). This Click board™ employs a specialized sensor that incorporates two LED drivers and photo-sensing elements which are the most sensitive to green light. The green light is most commonly used to measure the dilatation of the blood vessels, therefore Heart rate 6 is equipped with two green LEDs, which are driven by the BH1790GLC, a monolithic integrated sensor for heart rate monitoring. Heart rate 6 click a perfect solution for development of various wearable health-related devices, smart phones, tablets, and similar space-constrained applications.

It comes in the package which also includes the mikroSDK™ software and a library with all the functions. The Click board™ comes as a fully tested and approved prototype, making it a reliable device ready to use on the development board.

What is Heart Rate Monitoring or HRM

While the blood passes through the capillary blood vessels, they expand and dilate. While doing so, their light reflectance index changes accordingly. This is the basis of the so-called ‘photo-plethysmogram’ (PPM), a method used for the volumetric measurement of an organ, or in this case – the blood vessels. The heart rate signal is calculated according to the changes of the reflected green light, sensed by the PD element. The Heart Rate 6 click can provide the HRM readings by simply placing the index finger over the optical sensor.

