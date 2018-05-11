Heart Rate 5 click - oximeter and heart rate sensor

A normal heart rate when you are resting in between 60 and 90 beats per minute. Do you know what is your heart rate right now? Heart Rate 5 click can give you precise data at the touch of a finger.

Pulse oximetry with Heart Rate 5 click

Heart Rate 5 click is another biosensor Click board in our range. It can measure a person's heart rate optically. The AFE4404 optical biosensor from Texas Instruments measures heart rate and the saturation of peripheral capillary oxygen (SpO2).

But how are these SpO2 readings are calculated?

Blood that is rich in oxygen absorbs more infrared light, and oxygen-deprived blood absorbs more red light. The AFE4404 sensor on the Heart Rate 5 click calculates the results by comparing the ratios between these two types of light. So in truth, you are measuring your heart rate by using light.

Keep in mind that to much pressure to the sensor can restrict the flow of capillary blood to the finger and impair the readings. A light touch will do.

MikroPlot

MikroPlot is a graph generator we made. It’s a simple tool to help you visualize sensor data recorded over time, like the biosignals on Heart Rate 5 click. You can download it for free.

MikroPlot can receive data sets directly from a microcontroller through a UART-USB connection.

For more information about Heart Rate 5 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika