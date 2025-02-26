Heart Rate 13 Click for precise and reliable vital sign monitoring

Monitor heart rate and vital signs with high accuracy and interference rejection using the SFH 7074

Heart Rate 13 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable vital sign monitoring. This board features the SFH 7074, a biomonitoring sensor from ams OSRAM, combined with the ADPD1080 photometric front-end from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:



Accurate PPG measurements: Enables precise measurement of heart rate and other vital signs using photoplethysmography (PPG)

High-performance sensor: The SFH 7074 provides a strong optical signal with features like an integrated light barrier and high ESD protection

Advanced signal processing: The ADPD1080 provides high-resolution 14-bit ADC and built-in interference rejection for accurate signal acquisition

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers for data acquisition and control

Compact design: Offers a compact solution for vital sign monitoring applications

APPLICATIONS:



Achieve continuous health monitoring in fitness trackers and other wearable devices

Enable precise, non-invasive vital sign tracking in medical diagnostics, enhancing patient care and early detection

Empower personal wellness tracking with real-time health insights, maintaining a healthier lifestyle

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Heart Rate 13 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



