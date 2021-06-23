Heart Rate 10 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for heart rate monitoring applications. This board features the MAX86916, an integrated optical sensor with applications in bio-sensing, proximity, and color from Maxim Integrated. The module includes internal LEDs, photodetectors, and low-noise electronics with ambient-light-rejection circuitry and establishes communication to and from the module entirely through a standard I2C compatible interface. It operates on a 1.8V supply voltage with a possibility to be shut down through software with a near-zero standby current, allowing the power rails to remain powered at all times.

This Click board™ is suitable for optical pulse oximetry and heart-rate detection applications.

