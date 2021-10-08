Headphone AMP Click is a compact add-on board that contains a stereo headphone amplifier. This board features the LM4811, Boomer® audio power amplifier capable of delivering 105mW per channel with digital volume control from Texas Instruments. The Boomer® amplifiers are specifically designed to provide high-quality output power with a minimal amount of external components. Since the LM4811 does not require bootstrap capacitors or snubber networks, it is optimally suited for low-power portable systems. It features a digital volume control that sets the amplifier's gain from +12dB to −33dB in 16 discrete steps, in addition to a micro-power consumption Shutdown mode.

This Click board™ is suitable for portable electronics and audio systems, representing a perfect solution for remote, headphone audio-volume control applications.

