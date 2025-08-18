Haptic 5 Click for haptic feedback using Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA)

Deliver responsive tactile effects in your embedded applications with IQS390

Haptic 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide high-performance haptic feedback using Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA), making it ideal for creating precise and responsive tactile effects in embedded applications. It is based on the IQS390 haptic driver IC from Azoteq.

KEY FEATURES:



LRA Haptic Feedback: Specifically designed to drive Linear Resonant Actuators for tactile effects

Specifically designed to drive Linear Resonant Actuators for tactile effects Dual Control Modes: Supports both I2C and PWM control modes for flexible integration

Supports both I2C and PWM control modes for flexible integration Real-Time Closed-Loop Auto-Resonance Tracking (I2C Mode): Optimizes LRA performance by tracking its resonant frequency automatically

Optimizes LRA performance by tracking its resonant frequency automatically Automatic Power Management: Manages power efficiently to extend battery life

Manages power efficiently to extend battery life Ultra-Low Power Operation: Designed for energy-sensitive applications

Designed for energy-sensitive applications Selectable Drive Frequency: Allows adjustment of the LRA drive frequency

APPLICATIONS:



Provides tactile responses for touchpads on laptops, remote controls, and more

on laptops, remote controls, and more Enhances the tactile experience of mouse scroll wheels

Adds haptic confirmation to button presses on membrane keypads

Delivers distinct tactile alerts for notifications in devices

for notifications in devices Integrates responsive haptics into smartphones, tablets, and gaming controllers

Provides tactile feedback for control panels and human-machine interfaces

Any embedded application requiring precise and responsive tactile effects

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Haptic 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



