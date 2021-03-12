HAPTIC 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a linear vibration driver. This board features the LC898302AXA, a motor driver dedicated to LRA and ERM applications from ON Semiconductor. Controlled by only one pin, it allows crisp vibration thanks to automatic braking and over-driving feature and ignores the deviation of resonance frequency thanks to auto-tuning function. The original driving waveform will enable you to reduce power consumption, and it is helpful to maintain battery lifetime. This Click board™ is suitable for numerous everyday applications such as indicator systems, game consoles, training equipment/simulators with haptics function, robotics and mechatronics, and many more.

