Happy Easter! 20% OFF ON 2500+ products

happy easter

Easter holidays are here, and we are all in a holiday mood. Some Easter customs are hard to explain. For example, why do we paint eggs, or hide them in the grass? It’s hard to tell.

But not our annual Easter offer. Everything is clear about that.

get 20% off on more than 2500 products

This offer lasts from April 3rd until April 7th! Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!

Your MIKROE

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.