Happy 17th birthday to MikroE!

Today we had a birthday celebration at our company’s headquarters. Reflecting upon the years behind us, we are grateful for your continuous support and proud of everything we’ve achieved.

From an electronics magazine to a one-man company, all the way to the company of over one hundred employees, MikroE has developed into a company devoted to improving the world of embedded. Here are just some of the achievements of the past 17 years, which we are very proud of.

Over 550 Click boards™ designed

21 compilers – 7 architectures

Libstock community and 40,000 participants on the forum

Diverse lines of products – hardware and software tools

Most importantly, we’ve grown as a company, managed to attract amazing new people to work with us, and nurtured the relationship with our community by staying in touch and learning about new ideas and needs! Keep it coming!