No Tricks, Just Treats: Get 20% OFF on MIKROE's Embedded Goodies

HALLOWEEN IS HERE!

We all love Halloween treats, right? For the next 24 hours, enjoy a spooktacular 20% discount on all our products during our traditional Halloween offer.

Treat yourself with a new embedded toy for your next project because, remember, sugar treats might be bad for your health, but our embedded treats will light up your tech-savvy world without any tricks!

choose products for your next project

and get 20% off on your purchase.

This offer is valid for only 24 hours! Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!

Your MIKROE

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.