Halloween is HERE - 15% discount on all orders

We all love Halloween treats, right? The second round of special Halloween discounts starts now!

During this Halloween, we're making it so easy to save hundreds of dollars. This week, every single order gets 15% discount on all products during checkout! No need to enter special voucher codes, whatsoever. Get your cart full of products and you'll save a pile of money. The offer is valid from 12PM on October 26th, until 12PM on November 2nd.

So, get ready to feast on our most desired Click boards™, compilers, 8th generation development boards, and other Mikroe goodies!



Your Mikroe



Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.