Hall Switch 5 Click for detecting speed and direction of rotation or linear movement

Accurately detect speed and direction of rotation or linear movement with AH3965

Hall Switch 5 Click is a compact add-on board used for detecting speed and direction of rotation or linear movement. It is based on the AH3965, a high-voltage dual Hall effect sensor from Diodes Incorporated.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Dual Hall Effect Sensor: Provides two independent Hall effect outputs for speed and direction detection

Provides two independent Hall effect outputs for speed and direction detection Chopper-Stabilized Architecture: Ensures stable and reliable operation by minimizing offset drift

Ensures stable and reliable operation by minimizing offset drift Temperature-Compensated Bandgap Regulator: Maintains accurate performance across a wide temperature range

Maintains accurate performance across a wide temperature range Dual Outputs for Speed and Direction: Simplifies the determination of motion parameters

Simplifies the determination of motion parameters Protection Mechanisms: Includes reverse blocking diode, Zener clamp, and undervoltage lockout for enhanced reliability

APPLICATIONS:



Detects speed and direction of industrial motor shafts

shafts Monitors the rotation of pump mechanisms

mechanisms Used in appliances to detect motor speed and position

to detect motor speed and position Enables accurate detection of rotational or linear movement

Can be used to determine the position of moving parts

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Hall Switch 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



