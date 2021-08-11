Hall Switch 2 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a magnetic field-activated dual-relay Click board™. This board features the MHA100KN, a high-performance, low-power Hall-Effect sensor from MEMSIC. This Hall switch is a fully integrated CMOS IC that outputs a high-low signal following magnetic field changing. It works with a magnet and detects the magnet's close/away position. Two high-quality compact relays allow switching of high voltages and can cut or establish a connection on the main side of the circuit.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications activated by the magnetic field, such as contactless switches, lids or tray position detecting switches, or other similar applications that require contactless switching of the relay contacts.



