Hall Current 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains the coreless current sensor corresponding to the safety standards. This board features the CQ3300, a high-speed response coreless current sensor using a Hall sensor that outputs the analog voltage proportional to the AC/DC from AKM Semiconductor. It employs a high sensitive InAs (Indium Arsenide) Hall element with the ability to detect both DC and AC with high accuracy and high speed. It has an ultra-fast high response of 0.5μsec, high galvanic isolation, and it is designed for the currents to range from -6.4A to +6.4A.

This Click board™ is suitable for overcurrent applications and shows good performance in small-sized inverter applications.

For more information about the Hall Current 9 Click, visit the product page.





