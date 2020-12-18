Hall Current 7 Click is a compact add-on board that provides economical and precise solutions for AC or DC current sensing. This board features the ACS770, a thermally enhanced, fully integrated, Hall effect-based high precision linear current sensor with 100µΩ current conductor from Allegro MicroSystems. Applied current flows directly into the integrated conductor generating a magnetic field, and an integrated low-hysteresis core concentrates the magnetic field sensed by the Hall element with a typical accuracy of ±1% and 120 kHz bandwidth.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications like motor control, load detection and management, DC-to-DC converter control, and similar applications that require accurate and reliable current sensing.

