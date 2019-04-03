Hall Current 6 click is here - very low series resistance makes a perfect ammeter

The Hall Current 6 Click is a very accurate current measurement Click board™, based on the ACS723 IC. This IC is a galvanically isolated current sensor, which utilizes the Hall-effect principle. Its most distinctive feature is its very low series resistance of only 0.65 mΩ, which makes this device a nearly-perfect ammeter. The maximum current which can be measured with Hall Current 6 click ranges from -5 A to +5 A, with the optimized precision. By using the latest manufacturing technologies, the ACS723 can be used on very high frequencies, making it a perfect solution for a wide range of applications.

The Hall Current 6 click can measure both DC and AC current. The ACS723 IC features a bandwidth selection pin, used for adjusting the measurement to a frequency bandwidth of the application.

The Hall Current 6 click is perfectly suited for applications such as:

motor control applications

load detection and management applications

switch-mode power supplies

overcurrent fault protection applications, and

similar applications that require accurate and reliable current sensing

For more information about the Hall Current 6 click, please visit our website.