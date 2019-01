Designed to measure relatively high currents, the Hall Current 4 click is an accurate current measuring Click board™. It has an integrated sensor - ACS70331 sensor by Allegro. It also features the 12-bit ADC marked MCP3221, produced by Microchip.

The Hall Current 4 is perfect to use in the applications such as the ones for monitoring the current in battery chargers, or for the various kinds of system power supplies.

