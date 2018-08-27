Hall current 3 click - current measurement

The Hall effect was discovered by Edwin Hall in 1879. He discovered that when a conductor or semiconductor with current flowing in one direction was introduced perpendicular to a magnetic field a voltage could be measured at right angles to the current path. We can thank Edwin for our today's click board.



Hall current 3 click is a very accurate current measurement Click board™, which utilizes the Hall effect to provide a precise and reliable measurement of reasonably high current. Its most distinctive feature is a very low series resistance of only 0.8mΩ, making this device a nearly-perfect ammeter.



Board utilizes the MLX91210, a linear Hall current sensor, from Melexis. This sensor utilizes the Hall effect phenomenon to measure the current passing through the input pins of the IC.



