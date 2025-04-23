Hall Current 22 Click for isolated measurement of bidirectional current flow

Achieve shuntless, and galvanically isolated bidirectional current measurement up to ±10A with ACS37041KLHBLT-010B3

Hall Current 22 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and isolated measurement of bidirectional current flow. It features the ACS37041KLHBLT-010B3, an integrated Hall effect current sensor from Allegro Microsystems.

KEY FEATURES:



Bidirectional current sensing: Measures current flow in both positive and negative directions

Measures current flow in both positive and negative directions Shuntless design: Eliminates the need for an external shunt resistor, reducing power loss and simplifying design

Eliminates the need for an external shunt resistor, reducing power loss and simplifying design Galvanic isolation: Provides electrical isolation for enhanced safety and noise immunity

Provides electrical isolation for enhanced safety and noise immunity High current sensing range: Measures currents up to ±10 Amperes

Measures currents up to ±10 Amperes High sensitivity: Provides a linear voltage output proportional to the measured current.

Provides a linear voltage output proportional to the measured current. Low internal resistance: Features a low 1.6mΩ internal conductor resistance for minimal power loss

Features a low 1.6mΩ internal conductor resistance for minimal power loss 100VRMS functional isolation: Offers robust voltage isolation

Offers robust voltage isolation AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified: Ensures reliable performance in automotive and other demanding environments

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate current feedback for industrial motor control systems

systems Measure current in string and micro inverters for solar and other renewable energy applications

applications Monitor current in electric scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices

devices Measure current in DC-AC power inverters

Track current consumption in various electrical loads

Any application requiring precise, isolated, and bidirectional current measurement

