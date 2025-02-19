Hall Current 20 Click designed for precise and efficient high-current measurement

Precisely measure high currents with minimal power loss and strong magnetic immunity using ACS37220LEZATR-150B3

Hall Current 20 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise measurement of high currents with minimal power loss. Based on the ACS37220LEZATR-150B3, a low-resistance Hall-effect current sensor from Allegro Microsystems, this board offers exceptional accuracy and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:



High accuracy: Provides accurate current measurements with minimal voltage drop

Provides accurate current measurements with minimal voltage drop High current measurement range: Supports bidirectional current sensing up to ±150A

Supports bidirectional current sensing up to ±150A Low internal resistance: Minimizes power loss due to the sensor itself

Minimizes power loss due to the sensor itself High immunity to external magnetic fields: Ensures accurate measurements in the presence of external magnetic interference

Ensures accurate measurements in the presence of external magnetic interference AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified: Ensures reliable operation in harsh automotive environments

Ensures reliable operation in harsh automotive environments Integrated signal conditioning: Includes an LMV321 OpAmp for signal conditioning and an MCP3221 ADC for digital conversion

Includes an LMV321 OpAmp for signal conditioning and an MCP3221 ADC for digital conversion Overcurrent fault detection: Provides enhanced system protection by detecting overcurrent conditions

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor battery current in automotive systems to optimize charging and discharging

to optimize charging and discharging Control motor speed and torque in industrial robots

Measure current consumption to optimize power delivery efficiency

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Hall Current 20 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



