Hall Current 15 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise AC or DC current-sensing solution. This board features the TMCS1101-Q1, a galvanically isolated Hall-effect current sensor capable of DC or AC current measurement with high accuracy, excellent linearity, and temperature stability from Texas Instruments. A low-drift, temperature-compensated signal chain provides <1.5% full-scale error across a broad operating temperature range. It also provides a reliable 600V lifetime working voltage and 3kVRMS isolation between the current path and circuitry with uni/bidirectional current sensing. Besides, the user is allowed to process the output signal in analog or digital form.

This Click board™ is suitable for AC or DC current-sensing in industrial and commercial systems, motor and load control, power factor correction, overcurrent protection, and more.

For more information about Hall Current 15 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE