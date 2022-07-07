Hall Current 14 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a precise solution for AC/DC current sensing. This board features the MCS1801, a fully integrated Hall-effect-based isolated linear current sensor designed for the current range of ±25A from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). The galvanic isolation between the pins of the primary copper conductive path and the sensor leads allows the MCS1801 to replace optoisolators or other isolation devices. Applied current flowing through this copper conduction path generates a magnetic field that the differential Hall sensors convert into a proportional voltage, where after that, the user is given the option to process the output voltage as an analog or digital value.

This Click board™ is ideal for applications requiring a combination of high-current monitoring and high isolation voltage between the primary high-current and low-voltage sides.

For more information about Hall Current 14 Click, please visit the product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE