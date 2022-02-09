Hall Current 13 Click is a compact add-on board that provides economical and precise AC or DC current sensing solutions. This board features the TMCS1107-Q1, a galvanically isolated Hall-effect current sensor capable of DC or AC current measurement with high accuracy, excellent linearity, and temperature stability from Texas Instruments. It enables the lowest drift, <3% full-scale error, and highest accuracy over time and temperature. It also provides a reliable 420V lifetime working voltage and 3kVRMS isolation between the current path and circuitry with uni/bidirectional current sensing. Besides, the user is allowed to process the output signal in analog or digital form.

This Click board™ is suitable for AC or DC current-sensing in industrial and commercial systems, motor and load control, power factor correction, overcurrent protection, and many more.

