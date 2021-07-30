Hall Current 10 Click is a compact add-on board that provides economical and precise AC or DC current sensing solutions. This board features the ACHS-7194, a fully integrated Hall-effect-based isolated linear current sensor designed for the current range of ±40A from Broadcom Limited. Inside ACHS-7194 is a precise, low-offset, linear Hall circuit with a copper conduction path located near the surface of the die. Applied current flowing through this copper conduction path generates a magnetic field that the differential Hall sensors convert into a proportional voltage, where after that, the user is given the option to process the output voltage as an analog or digital value.

This Click board™ is suitable for AC or DC current-sensing in industrial, commercial, and communications systems.



