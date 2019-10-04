Generous Hackster

Hackster has given away 20 thousand Azure Sphere development kits!

This monumental giveaway is truly something to appreciate because it will help numerous people.

This is a security-first approach to creating a development board for IoT. These development boards feature our mikroBUS™ socket.

With this kit, and our Click Boards™, you can do and create many things, so we suggest you check out some of the possibilities. You can really let your creativity shine through with the Azure Sphere development kit.

Thank you to Hackster for distributing the ideas among all interested parties and we cannot wait to see what other unique projects can be created.

You can read more about the possible applications of the Azure Sphere development board by visiting Hackster.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe