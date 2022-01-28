H-Bridge Driver 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an H-bridge gate driver, also known as a full-bridge pre-driver. This board features the NCV7535, a monolithic H−bridge pre-driver for a DC motor with an enhanced feature set, useful in automotive systems from ON Semiconductor. The gate driver channels are independently controlled by a 24-bit SPI interface, allowing this Click board™ to be optionally configured in a single or dual H-bridge mode. It has a wide operating voltage range from 6V to 18V with built-in protection features against short-circuit, under/over voltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable to drive external MOSFETs, thus providing control of a DC-motor.

An additional MOSFET board and DC Motor do not come in the same package with this Click board™; you can find an H-Bridge MOSFET board for H-Bridge Driver Click in our shop.

