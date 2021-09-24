H-Bridge 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains H-bridge current regulator. This board features the MP6519, a monolithic, step-down, current-source driver for applications that require accurate and fast current-response control from MPS. It achieves excellent load and line regulation over a wide input supply range up to 28V. The four integrated MOSFET H-bridge control provide a fast dynamic load response and an ultra-high efficiency solution. Complete protection features include load open, load-short protection, over-current protection (OCP), over-temperature protection (OTP), and input over-voltage protection (OVP).

This Click board™ is suitable as a current-regulator brushed DC motor/solenoid driver for various applications.

