Do you need to control a small DC motor? Do you need to be able to control it with precision and speed?

Our H-Bridge 7 Click comes to the rescue, or shall we say - bridges the gap.

Whether you are building a toy robot, or a real one, you need something to control its movements. H-Bridge 7 click will make sure that it's effortless.

H-Bridge 7 Click features flexible motor driver IC for a wide variety of applications, labeled as the DRV8876N. This Click board™ integrates an N-channel H-bridge, charge pump regulator, and protection circuitry. The charge pump improves efficiency by allowing for both high-side and low-side N-channels MOSFETs and 100% duty cycle support. This IC allows the H-Bridge 7 Click to achieve ultra-low quiescent current draw by shutting down most of the internal circuitry with his low-power sleep mode. Internal protection features are provided for supply undervoltage lockout (UVLO), charge pump undervoltage (CPUV), output overcurrent (OCP), and device overtemperature (TSD). Fault conditions are indicated on the nFAULT pin (nFT pin on mikroBUS™).

