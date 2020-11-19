H-Bridge 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a DC motor driver for automotive applications. This board features the VNHD7008AY, an H-bridge motor driver for automotive DC motor driving from STMicroelectronics. The VNHD7008AY, an I2C configurable motor driver, features an undervoltage shutdown, load current limitation, overload active power limitation, overtemperature shutdown, and more. This Click board™ also contains the PCA9538A, a low-voltage 8-bit GPIO expander for communication between MCU and motor driver.

H-Bridge 6 Click is suitable for automotive motor control applications like automotive brushed DC motor, or in applications such as body control module (BCM), car-seat control, and others.

