The H-Bridge 5 click is a Click board™ designed for the control of DC motors and inductive loads.

The H-Bridge 5 click is based around the MP6515GF-Z, a H-bridge motor driver from MPS. This click also contains the PCA9538A, a low-voltage 8-bit General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) expander. Given all the capabilities the features that are contained in the H-Bridge 5 click have, this Click board™ is best used for Solenoid Drivers and DC Brush Motor Drive.

For more information about the H-Bridge 5 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe