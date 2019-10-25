H-Bridge 4 click is a Click board™ that contains the AP1010AEN, which is a two channel H-Bridge motor driver compatible with a motor operating voltage up to 18V and can drive two DC motors or one stepper motor.

The protection circuit has under voltage lockout circuit, thermal shutdown circuit, and overcurrent protection circuit, and overcurrent protection circuit can be disabled with the DIS OCP terminal.

For more information about the H-Bridge 4 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe