H-Bridge 18 Click designed for control of brushed DC and stepper motors

Control multiple DC and stepper motors with precision and advanced diagnostics using the DRV8904-Q1

H-Bridge 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise control of brushed DC (BDC) and stepper motors. Based on the DRV8904-Q1, an automotive-grade multi-channel half-bridge driver from Texas Instruments, this board offers a versatile solution for a wide range of motor control applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-channel driving: Supports independent, sequential, or parallel driving of multiple motors

High current capability: Each half-bridge delivers up to 1A, with a maximum current of 6A when outputs are paralleled

Advanced diagnostics: Includes comprehensive fault detection mechanisms, such as short-circuit, undervoltage, and thermal overload protection

SPI interface: Enables flexible control and communication with the host microcontroller

Daisy-chain capability: Allows for easy cascading of multiple H-Bridge 18 Click boards for controlling larger motor arrays

Low-power sleep mode: Reduces power consumption when the motor is not in use

APPLICATIONS:



Control HVAC flaps for optimal airflow and temperature regulation

Drive arrays of LEDs for dynamic lighting effects and dimming control

Control multiple brushed DC motors in robotic systems, such as robot arms and mobile robots

Drive motors in various industrial automation applications, such as conveyor belts and packaging machines

