H-Bridge 13 Click is a compact add-on board with an H-bridge gate driver, also known as a full-bridge pre-driver. This board features the DRV8411A, a dual H-bridge motor driver with current regulations from Texas Instruments. It can drive one bipolar stepper motor, one or two brushed DC motors, solenoids, and other inductive loads. This gate driver has a high output current capability of 4A at its peak, and the Tripler charge pump allows the device to operate at a wide power supply voltage range of 1.65 up to 11V.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of battery-powered toys, POS printers, video security cameras, office automation machines, robotics, electronic smart locks, and more.

For more information about H-Bridge 13 Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE