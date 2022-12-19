Gyro 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance gyroscope. This board features Murata's SCR2100-D08, a high-performance single-axis angular rate sensor (gyroscope). Based on Murata's proven capacitive 3D-MEMS technology, the SCR2100-D08 is characterized by high stability and reliability, providing immensely stable output over a wide range of temperatures, humidity, and vibration. This high-resolution gyroscope supports ±125°/s X-axis angular rate measurement range, extensive self-diagnostic features, an SPI serial interface, and low power consumption.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications demanding high stability with challenging environmental requirements such as IMUs, platform stabilization, motion analysis and control, and many more.

For more information, visit the Gyro 8 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s most recent standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE