Gyro 7 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance gyroscope. This board features the ICG-1020S, a dual-axis MEMS angular rate sensor (gyroscope) from TDK InvenSense. The ICG-1020S provides extremely low RMS noise as well as noise density. The high-resolution gyroscope supports a full-scale programmable range of ±46.5dps to ±374dps, a fast sample rate at up to 32kHz, an SPI serial interface, and extremely low power consumption.

This Click board™ is designed for optical image stabilization (OIS) applications.

For more information about Gyro 7 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE