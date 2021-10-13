Gyro 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance gyroscope. This board features the IAM-20380, a 3-axis, digital-output X-, Y-, and Z-axis angular rate sensor (gyroscope) from TDK InvenSense. It has a full-scale programmable range of ±250DPS, ±500DPS, ±1000DPS, and ±2000DPS with a factory-calibrated initial sensitivity and configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. It also features a 512-byte FIFO that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface and reduce power consumption by allowing the host to burst-read sensor data and then go into a low-power mode.

This Click board™ is suitable for various applications such as angular velocity sensing, angle sensing and control mechanisms, automotive, industrial and navigational systems, telematics, and many more.

For more information about Gyro 6 Click, please visit the product page.

