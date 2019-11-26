This beginner project is very creative and can prove to be a useful device.

The Guest Counter is an interesting project created by Teddy Hoisington.

This project uses one of Mikroe's Click boards™, the practical OLED C click, which serves as a high-functioning display.

This is a handy device that keeps track of how many people are in a room simply by counting people as they enter or exit! Not only can you get a running count of how many people are in your room, you also get to see how many people have entered or exited your room over the course of a day or even a week.You can check the project out in full detail on its Hackster page.

For more information about the OLED C click, please visit the product page.

